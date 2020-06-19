PTTGC spokesman reacts to extension of cracker’s air quality permit

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The Ohio EPA has granted a one-year extension to PTTGC’s air quality permit for the possible Belmont County cracker project.



The initial permit was for one year, and was to expire Sunday.



PTTGC spokesman Dan Williamson said they appreciate that the Ohio EPA understands the situation.



He said their announcement would have gone forward this month if not for the COVID 19 pandemic.

“We very much appreciate the Ohio EPA for their undetstanding,” said Williamson. “They’ve been great throughout this project.

They’ve held a number of hearings to make sure the project adheres to rigorous environmental standards to protect human health and the environment in the Ohio Valley. They’ve asked us tough questions and are holding us to very tough standards.”



Williamson said he knows other projects are in the same position—on hold while the global health situation plays out.



He said now their expected announcement has been pushed back three months.