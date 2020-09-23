PTTGC America LLC (PTTGCA), the U.S. subsidiary of PTT Global Chemical Public Company
Limited, a leading integrated petrochemical and refining company based in Thailand,
announced today that it has signed a long-term ethane feedstock agreement with Range
Resources – Appalachia LLC, a leading producer of natural gas and natural gas liquids based in
western Pennsylvania.
Under this ethane agreement, Range will provide 15,000 Barrels per day of ethane as feedstock
for PTTGCA’s planned ethane cracker and petrochemical complex along the Ohio River in
Ohio’s Belmont County.
The ethane supplied by Range will be utilized by PTTGCA to manufacture polyethylene, one of the key resins used to produce plastics products.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, plastic materials have helped protect the public health, especially in the medical and food industries. This agreement is predicated upon PTTGCA reaching a final investment decision on the Ohio Petrochemical Project.
“This agreement will provide the ethane needed for the operation of this project,” said PTTGCA
President and CEO Toasaporn Boonyapipat. “Range Resources is another example of the
outstanding partners we are bringing together to make this world-scale petrochemical complex a
reality. We deeply appreciate the continued support we have received from our federal, state
and local partners.”
“We are very pleased to partner with PTTGCA to help support a world-class project in
Appalachia. This further demonstrates our commitment to investing in our community, while
growing regional demand for our products,” said Jeff Ventura, CEO and president of Range
Resources. “This project is a great example of what is possible with a multi-decade asset base
and forward-thinking teams working together to create value for all stakeholders.”
- Private schools allowed to go to school in ‘orange’ advisory
- Government executes former soldier obsessed with witchcraft
- PTTGCA, Range Resources Sign Long-Term Ethane Feedstock Agreement
- Seniors get free produce even though senior centers remain closed
- Neal Brown named honorary head coach of AFCA Good Works Team