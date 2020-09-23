PTTGCA, Range Resources Sign Long-Term Ethane Feedstock Agreement

PTTGC America LLC (PTTGCA), the U.S. subsidiary of PTT Global Chemical Public Company

Limited, a leading integrated petrochemical and refining company based in Thailand,

announced today that it has signed a long-term ethane feedstock agreement with Range

Resources – Appalachia LLC, a leading producer of natural gas and natural gas liquids based in

western Pennsylvania.



Under this ethane agreement, Range will provide 15,000 Barrels per day of ethane as feedstock

for PTTGCA’s planned ethane cracker and petrochemical complex along the Ohio River in

Ohio’s Belmont County.

The ethane supplied by Range will be utilized by PTTGCA to manufacture polyethylene, one of the key resins used to produce plastics products.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, plastic materials have helped protect the public health, especially in the medical and food industries. This agreement is predicated upon PTTGCA reaching a final investment decision on the Ohio Petrochemical Project.



“This agreement will provide the ethane needed for the operation of this project,” said PTTGCA

President and CEO Toasaporn Boonyapipat. “Range Resources is another example of the

outstanding partners we are bringing together to make this world-scale petrochemical complex a

reality. We deeply appreciate the continued support we have received from our federal, state

and local partners.”



“We are very pleased to partner with PTTGCA to help support a world-class project in

Appalachia. This further demonstrates our commitment to investing in our community, while

growing regional demand for our products,” said Jeff Ventura, CEO and president of Range

Resources. “This project is a great example of what is possible with a multi-decade asset base

and forward-thinking teams working together to create value for all stakeholders.”