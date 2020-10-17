Pumpkin picking nears end in Ohio Valley

BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF) — We’re nearing the end of the pumpkin picking season, but you still have time to find that perfect pumpkin.

You’ll even have all next weekend before the Ebbert Farm Market is done for the season.

Thousands of pumpkins are raised on just this market alone. Their own pumpkins are all grown and taken care of here. Even just about all their produce.

“We have a real nice selection of pumpkins … we have a lot of sizes, and colors… just come out and enjoy the beautiful weather, and the chance to get outside and do something with the family, and take some nice pictures.” Jerry Ebbert, co-owner of Ebbert Farm Market

Ebbert says it’s been a very strong, yet dry, season for them.

They’re ending their season with a lot of pumpkin sales and ornamentals, like cornstalks, gourds, squash, and indian corn.

The Ebbert Farm Market has been around for just over a century.