Re-opening of EORH will happen in August

Martins Ferry, OH (WTRF)- New details have emerged this morning from a press briefing after the announcement was made that East Ohio Hospital will re-open.
Officials told 7News that the hospital will re-open in August.
They also are hoping the hospital will be a full service hospital and it will have the following:
- Emergency Room
- Psychiatric component
- X-Ray service
7News asked the officials at the event who the investors were that were interested in re-opening EORH but no information was given at this time.
Officials did say additional announcements will be made over the next several weeks.
