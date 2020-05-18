Re-opening of EORH will happen in August

Martins Ferry, OH (WTRF)- New details have emerged this morning from a press briefing after the announcement was made that East Ohio Hospital will re-open.

Officials told 7News that the hospital will re-open in August.

They also are hoping the hospital will be a full service hospital and it will have the following:

Emergency Room

Psychiatric component

X-Ray service

7News asked the officials at the event who the investors were that were interested in re-opening EORH but no information was given at this time.

Officials did say additional announcements will be made over the next several weeks.