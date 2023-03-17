ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — While some of us have fish on our dinner plates, others are coming out in droves to catch it in Ohio’s waterways.

The state Department of Natural Resources is sending off winter by releasing rainbow trout…and the Ohio Valley got them first.

The St. Clairsville Reservoir, Barnesville Reservoir Number 4, and Lamping Homestead Lake in Monroe County were the first locations on the stocking list for 2023.

With such a sought-after fish up for grabs…even a wet day couldn’t keep the fishermen away.

It’s just one of those fish that a lot of the avid fishermen are crazy over. I drove past the reservoir yesterday morning at about 8:30 and there were probably about 20 to 25 cars out there already and people waiting for them to get there. Eric Gay, St. Clairsville Parks and Recreation Director

The fish are raised at state hatcheries and range from 10 to 13 inches before they are released.

If you’d like to cast your line a little further north, rainbow trout will be in Jefferson Lake in Richmond on April 6th.

All of the stocking dates can be found here: Rainbow Trout Stocking Dates | Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ohiodnr.gov)