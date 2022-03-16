BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

As Belmont County Commissioners declared March American Red Cross month, they learned how the agency struggled during COVID.

Sharon Kesselring, executive director of the Ohio River Valley chapter, said there were days when they had to cancel blood drives due to COVID, and other days when they had too many staff members out sick to even staff the drive.

She said the “crisis” level of blood supplies that occurred during the pandemic was unprecedented in her career.

Nevertheless she told county commissioners that the Red Cross has done a tremendous amount of work in the past year in Belmont County.

She said they had 10 disaster responses, served 94 members of the armed forces, trained 650 people in CPR, first aid and AED use and collected 713 units of blood.

She said they are now able to get back to holding blood drives in schools and workplaces that were closed or limited in the height of the pandemic.

Although things are looking up, she said the American Red Cross still needs blood donors and volunteers.