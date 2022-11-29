COLUMBUS – State Representative Ron Ferguson (R-Wintersville) testified Tuesday on legislation that would designate a portion of State Route 7 in Belmont County as the “SSG Garren Ray Goudy Memorial Highway.”

Born and raised in Powhatan Point, Staff Sergeant Goudy was tragically killed in the line of duty during the Vietnam War. He was only 28 years old at the time of his death.

“I am honored to sponsor legislation recognizing Staff Sergeant Goudy, who paid the ultimate sacrifice while fighting for his country,” Ferguson said.

The bill would name the northbound and southbound lanes of State Route 7, between the northern border of Powhatan Point and Pipe Creek Road in Belmont County, in SSG Goudy’s honor.

Following Rep. Ferguson’s testimony, House Bill 532 was passed unanimously by the House Transportation and Public Safety Committee.

The bill now awaits a vote on the House Floor.