Residents worry that road project’s detour will slow response times in emergencies

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) A construction project on State Route 9 outside St. Clairsville has residents concerned.



They say the detour is long and complicated, and it could affect how long it takes ambulances or fire trucks to get there.



If you need an ambulance and you live near the road closure, you can expect a faster response.

“If it’s a house just past the closure, we can take our squad to the barricades and take our cot and go around,” said Chief Tim Hall of Cumberland Trail Fire Department.



If it’s farther out, he said the detour involves Route 331 then Crabapple Road.



Departments on the other end would also respond.



“Anything past that closure, we have automatic mutual aid with the Barton Fire Department, and anything to the northwest of that closure is automatic mutual aid with Lafferty Fire Department,” said Chief Hall.



ODOT officials say they can’t do a culvert replacement while keeping one lane open.



“When they do these projects, they drill down into the road and then they actually remove a portion of the road entirely and during that work there’s no way it would be possible to keep that road open,” explained Lauren Borell, ODOT Public Information Officer.



The contractor reportedly tried to at least leave one lane open at night for emergencies, but that didn’t end well.



“The first night, the general public drove through the closure,” said Chief Hall. “And on the second night, the barricades were knocked over and were not set back up. So for the driving public’s safety, they decided to keep the road completely closed.”



The good news is this project will end and the road will reopen next Tuesday.



The bad news is another culvert replacement project will begin soon, farther down Route 9.



But they say that project will last only 29 days, and will have a shorter detour.