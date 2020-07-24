Returning students will all have one thing in common—a mask

BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) Bridgeport students will return Aug. 31, and when they do, masks will be mandatory—on buses, in classrooms, in the halls and in the restrooms.



Teachers and staff will also have face coverings.



Superintendent Brent Ripley says they will give each student a washable mask on the first day of school.





Parents will be able to choose whether to send their child to school or to keep them home for remote learning.



The remote learning will involve recorded videos and lessons, not taught by their teachers.



Learning could be five days a week with all students, two days at school and two days remote learning with students attending on alternate days, or all remote learning from home.



It will all depend on the COVID 19 health and safety risk levels in the county at the time.

Parents will have a color-coded chart —with green, yellow, and red levels—that outlines what system will be in place under what circumstances.



It’s a fluid system, but parents can be assured there will be plenty of information in emails, on the district’s free app, and in orientation sessions.



Ripley is encouraged that hundreds of parents responded to a recent survey, many saying they’d be willing to drive their children to and from school to ease distancing on the school buses.