Roads still dicey in Ohio; ODOT urges everyone to stay home

Belmont County, OH (WTRF)-Last we checked… the roads were a bit dicey in West Virginia, but how are things looking in Ohio?
Yeah, these aren’t the conditions you want to be caught driving in. O-DOT crews are clearing up the roads, but some are still pretty bad.
O-DOT says to be careful especially on the secondary routes. Some are still snow covered. Freezing rain hit Harrison, Jefferson, and Belmont counties the hardest. There were a lot of downed trees and downed power lines. Some still are coming down.
O-DOT says be careful if you’re on the roads, but try to stay off them.
“Normally, under a snowstorm, we’re telling folks roads are going to be passable, not perfect, but this was a whole different ball game. Like I said, we never use those words lightly. So, if you hear ODOT saying, ‘The roads are gonna be hazardous’, stay home.”Lauren Borell, Ohio Department of Transportation
If you have to head out, O-DOT says take it slow.
But officials hope things will begin to clear up this evening.