Roads still dicey in Ohio; ODOT urges everyone to stay home

Belmont County, OH (WTRF)-Last we checked… the roads were a bit dicey in West Virginia, but how are things looking in Ohio?

Yeah, these aren’t the conditions you want to be caught driving in. O-DOT crews are clearing up the roads, but some are still pretty bad.

O-DOT says to be careful especially on the secondary routes. Some are still snow covered. Freezing rain hit Harrison, Jefferson, and Belmont counties the hardest. There were a lot of downed trees and downed power lines. Some still are coming down.

O-DOT says be careful if you’re on the roads, but try to stay off them.

“Normally, under a snowstorm, we’re telling folks roads are going to be passable, not perfect, but this was a whole different ball game. Like I said, we never use those words lightly. So, if you hear ODOT saying, ‘The roads are gonna be hazardous’, stay home.” Lauren Borell, Ohio Department of Transportation

If you have to head out, O-DOT says take it slow.

But officials hope things will begin to clear up this evening.