BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — It was a special night recognizing an Ohio Valley native who left his mark on an entire state.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Thursday, the Rotary Clubs of Belmont County presented a program on the life and history of the late Dr. Arthur G. James.



He was the famous doctor behind Ohio State University’s James Cancer Institute.

Famous doctor behind Ohio State University’s James Cancer Institute was an Ohio Valley native

His life story tonight was presented by his grandson Arthur James

“But I’m just so pleased that the Rotary, you know, has taken on this challenge to help eradicate cancer… and so, it’s an important event tonight and we’re just happy to be here.” Cameron James, son of Dr. Arthur G. James