Rotary fundraiser to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and feed the hungry

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With holidays like St. Patrick’s Day there are a lot of traditional foods that people eat, but what if you couldn’t put any food on the table at all?

Sadly, that’s the reality for more people than we realize in the Ohio Valley.

The St. Clairsville Rotary saw the need and started a new project to make sure these families don’t go hungry.

It bridges the gap for folks between their food stamps, the food pantry and what the pandemic has shown all of us. Alishah Hardway, St. Clairsville Rotary

The pandemic spotlighted a lot of issues in the Ohio Valley that have always been here, like food insecurity.

So, the St. Clairsville Rotary has taken it upon ourselves and helped to feed these people that are falling between the cracks. Alishah Hardway, St. Clairsville Rotary

With more people going hungry and food pantries busier than ever, the Rotary takes care of 30 families in need. Their first food giveaways were in December and February.

We do this by providing bags of groceries for them. So, we actually do all of the shopping alongside of Kirke Porterfield from Kirke’s Homemade Ice Cream. Alishah Hardway, St. Clairsville Rotary

Now, they need a little help themselves to care for the community with another food giveaway coming up around Easter.

So, they’ve partnered with The Vagabond Kitchen for a St. Patrick’s Day fundraiser.

We’ll be cooking up a big batch of Paddy’s Irish Stew and selling that to folks to take away curbside delivery or eat here in house and $2 of every dinner size portion of stew will go towards the food insecurity project. Matt Welsch, The Vagabond Kitchen

A way to celebrate the holiday, and make sure no one ends the day hungry.

It’s our way to help give back to the work they’re trying to do to make sure people get fed. Matt Welsch, The Vagabond Kitchen

It’s a great opportunity for us as Rotarians to give back to the community that supports us. Alishah Hardway, St. Clairsville Rotary

The fundraiser is this Wednesday, March 17 from 4:00 to 9:00 p.m. at The Vagabond Kitchen at 1201 Market Street in Wheeling.