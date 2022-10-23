ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – October 24 is World Polio Day, and the battle to eradicate this paralyzing disease continues through the Global Polio Eradication Initiative.

Rotary International is a critical partner, and the Rotary of St. Clairsville is continuing the efforts locally through the Purple Pinkie Donut fundraising campaign.

In developing countries, a pinkie dipped in ink signifies that the lifesaving vaccine has been received, so along with Around the World Gourmet, the Rotary of St. Clairsville is collecting donut orders in varying amounts.

A half dozen donuts are $11, one dozen is $22, one dozen and a half for $33, and two dozen for $44.

Orders can be placed by calling Around the World Gourmet at 740-676-6386.

All profits will be matched by The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.