Route 7 back open in both directions after truck strikes bridge

Belmont County

Powhatan Point, Ohio (WTRF) – Route 7 is back open in Powhatan Point after a tractor-trailer struck a bridge Sunday night.

Officials say the truck carrying two empty Sandbox containers was four inches over the 13’6″ height limit.

No injuries were reported.

Following the call to authorities around 5:40 p.m., a crane lifted one of the containers off of the roadway, shutting down the highway for multiple hours.

The state highway patrol says a train engineer will come in the morning to inspect the bridge for any damage.

