BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The annual Belmont County Rubberneck Tour is set for Saturday, April 29.

Every year, this popular self-driving tour features a different area.

This year, they’re featuring the Belmont County Heritage Trail through Belmont, Bethesda and Barnesville.

You can tour some of the cottages in Bethesda’s Epworth Park.

And you can walk through the 25-room Victorian Mansion Museum in Barnesville.

You can check out the Stillwater Meetinghouse or see the antique vehicles at Belmont Classic Cars.

You can even meet Marvin, the world’s oldest Hellbender at the Captina Conservancy.

“The Watt Center for History and the Arts is going to have a historian there talking about coal mining and how that really formed a big chunk of Belmont County’s heritage,” said Jackee Pugh, executive director of Belmont County Tourism. “And you’ll learn about how the Watt Center had the patent on the wheel car for mine cars.”

You can go at your own pace.

You get a printed pamphlet called a passport.

When you get all six stops stamped, you have a chance to win a price valued up to $200.

Check out the details at visitbelmontcounty.com. The tour is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, April 29