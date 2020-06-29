RV sales rise dramatically as people choose self-contained vacationing

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) People may be wary of planes, hotels and restaurants, but they are still determined to enjoy their vacations.



So they’re choosing camping.



Dave Yonak, owner of Yonak’s Incorporated near Centerville, says people are choosing RVs because they are in total control of the food preparation, the surfaces and the cleanliness.



Steve Yonak, salesman and technician at Yonak’s, says first-timers are rushing to get into camping, and experienced campers are looking to upgrade.



“And they all want to be on the road by the 4th of July,” he adds.



But ironically, it’s hard to get RVs right now.



There’s a shortage, not due to demand, but due to an absence of components, following the factory shutdowns in the early days of the COVID crisis.



Everything from air conditioners to hot water heaters to awnings are on back order.



Dave Yonak says he recently sold a fifth wheel to someone from South Dakota who said he has looked all over the eastern part of the country.



Bob Stewart, owner of Stewart’s RVs in St. Clairsville, said he’s seeing the same thing—customers wanting RVs, and a shortage of supply right now.



He said people tell him they’re choosing camping because of concerns about getting the virus on traditional vacations.



He said they are more in control when they’re camping.



“I certainly hope they’re following the guidelines at the parks and campgrounds,” he added.



Back at Yonak’s, Steve Yonak says camping is a great choice at any time.



“You pull up, put up your awning, set up your camp chairs and you’re having a cold drink around the campfire,” he said. “That’s a vacation.”