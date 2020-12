BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) — A tasty fundraiser has raised 400 dollars for Toys for Tots.

Salsa Joe’s Smokehouse made the largest hamburger they say this area has ever seen.

The Salsa Joe’s staff worked to make this giant 40 pound burger happen. But they couldn’t have done it without Muxie donating the burger.

Salsa Joe’s says the fundraiser for Toys for Tots was a huge success.