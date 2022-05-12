BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

This is Salvation Army Appreciation Week.

And now there’s even more to appreciate about the Belmont County Salvation Army.

They continue to house the homeless, feed the hungry and give spiritual support to the community.

Their 38-bed shelter houses men, women and children.

They have food giveaways serving about 600 people a week.

And now the Girl Scout troop that meets there has gotten them a Blessing Box.

Belmont Career Center students built it.

And people can take out what they need, or drop off what they don’t need, anytime.

“You can put anything in it,” explained Major Louis Patrick. “You can put beauty supplies, combs, food, whatever in the Blessing Box, as long as the items are brand new. And if you need something in there, take it. It is free to the community. All you have to do is open the door and take what you need, when you need it.”

They have church services, youth programming and a coffee room.

They serve their residents three meals a day.

They plan to resume the Booth’s Bistro restaurant-type free meals for the community soon.

And they work with Southeast Inc. for any mental health needs that arise.

Salvation Army Appreciation Week was started by President Eisenhower in 1954.