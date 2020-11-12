Salvation Army kicks off its Christmas kettle campaign

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – There were no bands or choirs at the Ohio Mall on Thursday.

No audience was gathered.

It was all to avoid the spread of COVID 19.

That’s why the bell ringers at each red kettle location will have one extra thing this year, an icon that allows people to donate, without touching money, if they wish.

On each of our kettle stands, we have a QR code that we are able to scan with our smart phones. They will go to our national headquarters location, but that QR code designates it for Belmont County. So we’re excited that people can use their credit cards or debit cards just by using their phone and never touching any kind of money. Major Louis Patrick, Salvation Army

The Salvation Army has their Angel Tree set up in the mall, outside Bath and Body Works.

People can sign up to “adopt” a child’s card from the tree, and shop for a child in need, buying gifts that fit their age and taste.

They also have their gift-wrapping station set up. People can drop off their packages and get them wrapped. Donations are encouraged.

The Salvation Army provides food and presents for hundreds of families in need every Christmas.