ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Santa promised 7News he would be coming to town, and he is here!

“The Legend of Santa” at the Ohio University Eastern’s Shannon Hall is about to begin!🎄

Santa told me he can’t wait to show the boys and girls of the Ohio Valley the true meaning of Christmas and his history🎅🏻



He presented “The Legend of Santa” at Ohio University Eastern’s Shannon Hall Theater to share stories with the Ohio Valley’s boys and girls about the elves, his reindeer, and Christmas traditions in America throughout the world.

With all of his costume changes and lessons he portrayed, Santa Claus has one overall message he hopes all of the children take away before he returns on Christmas Eve.

”Christmas is about giving, and not about getting. It’s about behaving and not fighting with your brothers and sisters or not sassing the adults in your life. So, I want them to use their gifts – the talents that the great creator gave them – and I want them to share with everyone so that we might continue the spirit of Christmas.” The Ohio Valley Santa

The show was presented by the St. Clairsville Area of Commerce in conjunction with Ohio University Eastern and Belmont County Tourism.

Santa wants everyone to know he will be back next week to throw the switch for the Festival of Lights at Oglebay.