BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) –

In Belmont County, the Sargus Juvenile Center marked its 50th anniversary Friday.



It currently houses 23 to 25 residents, ages 12 to 18, from Belmont, Harrison, Guernsey and Monroe counties.



Judges and law enforcement officers called the Sargus Center a very important piece of the juvenile justice system. They said trends in juvenile justice have changed over the last half century, but so have youngsters, their behavior and their challenges.

“Well mental health is a big issue. We’re seeing a lot more mental health issues since COVID. We’re seeing a lot more truancy since COVID. That’s why they have here counselors in place for mental health, counselors in place for drugs and alcohol, educational requirements are being met here so they’re doing their part to try to help those kids who fell through the cracks.

Judge Robert Davies, Belmont County Juvenile Court

“We see everything from drug offenses to some of our more major issues but domestic violence, disorderly conduct, a lot of issues in schools today with cyber concerns and things along those lines.” D.J. Watson, Executive Director, Belmont-Harrison Juvenile District

Officials said they are always trying to come up with programs to keep kids out of detention and keep families together. But there are always situations where detention is necessary.



They praised the Sargus Center for keeping kids safe and meeting their needs.



The facility is named after the late Edmund Sargus Sr., who died suddenly in 1967, only four weeks after becoming a Belmont County juvenile court judge.