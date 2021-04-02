Saved by the Belt: Ohio driver honored for buckling up

Belmont County

by: Colin Roose

Posted: / Updated:

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Here’s more proof that buckling up is a necessity every time you get in the car.

Highway Patrol officers honored a driver in St. Clairsville Friday whose decision to wear his seatbelt ended up being crucial.

Kennard Miller’s car was hit by a truck on State Route 7 in Monroe County, but his injuries were minimized by his safety belt.

The Patrol presented him with a ‘Saved by the Belt’ award, which recognizes Ohio drivers who have benefited from making safe choices.

Kennard also received a special ‘Saved by the Belt’ license plate bracket.

The award was given out by none other than his own son Jared, a trooper from the Marietta post.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter