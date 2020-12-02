Saved by the seatbelt

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) A traffic crash on Route 7 in September that could have been fatal ended up with few injuries.



And that turned out to be a true win-win situation.



Because today the driver received a Saved By The Belt award from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Steven Matthews of Sistersville was driving to work at 7 a.m. that day when he saw an alarming sight coming straight at him.

Another truck was heading southbound on State Route 7. That pickup drove left of center and struck Mr. Matthews’ vehicle. His vehicle then traveled off the left side of the road and began to catch fire. He was able to escape that. The fire was extinguished, say officials.



“I believe that my injuries could definitely have been worse if I didn’t have the seat belt on, especially with the amount of force the two trucks had on impact. It could’ve definitely been a lot worse.” said Matthews.

Especially as the holidays approach, the patrol emphasizes the importance of seat belts. They say violators will be cited and fined at least 90 dollars.



They say 86% of Ohio drivers comply with seat belt laws. That’s slightly lower than the national average.