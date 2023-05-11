BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Scams are on the rise in Belmont County.

The Sheriff’s Office says they have seen an uptick in numerous scams in the past couple of weeks alone.

From credit card scams, computer scams, bit-coin scams, and even warrant scams, Sheriff Dave Lucas says these scammers just don’t quit.

He says the most recent ones are from scammers claiming to be BCSO reaching out to sex offenders in the community saying there is a warrant out for their arrest and they have to pay a fine.

“All I can say is to tell our community is don’t believe none of this. Don’t buy no credit cards, don’t give them money. Unless you know the person or you see them, you go to the business or you got to the Sheriff’s Office. We will never call you and say we want money and other businesses will not do that either.” Sheriff Dave Lucas – Belmont County Sheriff’s Office

Sheriff Lucas says their biggest victims in these scams are senior citizens.

He says to report any and all scams and not give anyone money or your information.