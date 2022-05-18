Saint Clairsville, OH (WTRF)-If you’re all in the mood for Italian music, tasty food, and fun festivities, well here’s some good news.

Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival is right around the corner, and one of the very first events kicked things off tonight.

Wednesday night was the festival’s annual scholarship dinner.

12 scholarship winners and the Italian American of the Year Anthony ‘Herk” Sparachane walked away with special recognition, and it’s all leading to the big festival months away.

“It means a lot to me. It’s a great honor. I really appreciate them giving me the opportunity to express my Italian Heritage.” Austin Nestor, Scholarship winner

“I’m very fortunate that I got it. It’s going to help me a lot to pursue my career and goals.” Brianna Ferguson, Scholarship winner

“I’ve been involved with Italian Heritage my whole life. My family raised me Italian, Italian dinners and all that. So, I’m really grateful.” Alexis Cipoletti, Scholarship winner

As they celebrate their accomplishments, they also are excited about the big festival, and many all-time favorites are coming back, including Little Italy.

Festival organizers say the tasty food, festivities for you and your kids, and a ton of Italian entertainment is also returning.

And if this year’s your 31st or 1st time going, organizers encourage anyone, young or old, to go.

“I’ve always said if you walk away hungry, it’s your own fault. Come on down. The food is good. You’ll have a good time.” Bob Triveri, Board Member, Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival

The festival this year is from July 29th through the 31st .