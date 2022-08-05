BARNESVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)

School Superintendent Angela Hannahs says Barnesville Middle School will have grief counselors available from 1 to 4 p.m. today for anyone who wants to come in.

The 7th grade student, age 13, was killed suddenly Thursday in a farming accident at his family’s farm in Noble County.

Noble County Sheriff Jason Mackey says the boy was doing chores on the farm, using a UTV or side-by-side to tend to cattle, when he encountered an uneven spot of ground and the vehicle rolled over.

“This is a terrible tragedy for the whole community,” the sheriff said.