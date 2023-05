BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Belmont County authorities are on the lookout for a missing man in the Pigeon Point area outside of Barnesville.

Fifty-eight year-old Jonathan Rockwell has been missing since 7 a.m. Sunday.

He was last seen wearing sweatpants and a shirt, and has a beard.

Officials say he may be armed and warn that you should not approach him and call 911 instead.