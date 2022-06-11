An Ohio man was arrested and charged with drug trafficking after a search warrant was conducted in Shadyside.

The Shadyside Police Department along with Bellaire and Bridgeport officers executed a search warrant at the Shadyside Manor on June 10 at 11:38 p.m.

Upon making entry to the apartment, officers detained one male subject before conducting the search.

Officers seized 24.58 grams of methamphetamine, cash, and 3 narcotic syringes.

The male subject, Jay Thomas Bell, was arrested for Felony 3 drug trafficking, Felony 3 possession of methamphetamine, and Misdemeanor possession of drug abuse instruments.

Bell was transported to Belmont County Jail.