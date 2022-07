ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol St. Clairsville Post confirms that a semi-truck has crashed through a guardrail on I-70 westbound.

The incident happened near exit 215 in St. Clairsville past the Ohio Valley Mall.

The right lane of the highway is closed, and drivers should expect delays.

