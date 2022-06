UPDATE: The ramps from SR 7 north/south to I-470 are temporarily closed due to a crash. Wrecker is on scene to remove vehicle, once cleared the ramps will reopen

BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is responding to a semi-truck accident at the I-470 West Ramp on Ohio State Route 7.

Dispatch says there are unknown injuries and that the truck is blocking the road.

Expect traffic delays.

