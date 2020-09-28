Sen. Hoagland Announces Funding Approval for East Ohio Regional Hospital

COLUMBUS—State Senator Frank Hoagland (R-Mingo Junction) today announced the state’s approval of a $10 million loan from the Facilities Establishment Fund for the East Ohio Regional Hospital in Belmont County.



“East Ohio Regional Hospital has been providing quality healthcare for Belmont County and southeast Ohio for over 114 years,” said Hoagland. “These funds will go a long way in helping provide them with the needed resources to not only maintain their services and employment but to also grow them.”



The funds will be used for financing the purchase of new machinery and equipment and improvements to the hospital’s site located in Martins Ferry, Ohio. Additional funding needed to secure the loan was approved by the General Assembly last week as part of H.B. 614, an amendment submitted by Senator Hoagland. The bill is awaiting the governor’s signature.



