Senior Centers set to reopen after being closed 15 months

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

Senior Services of Belmont County announced they will reopen all 11 of their senior centers on June 2.

They say they’ve gotten several sets of guidelines from the state in the past week.

And the latest word from the governor, released Thursday morning, is that senior centers can open on the 2nd, but everyone must wear a mask.

“We’re going to provide a hot meal for our seniors,” said Dwayne Pielech, executive director of SSOBC. “We’re going to continue some of the social activities that they were so used to for so many years—cards, Bingo, charades, chair exercises. And hopefully at some point this summer we’ll be able to have field trips throughout the communities. Our staff members are truly excited about getting back in the centers, as are many of the seniors. We’re looking forward to seeing them.”

Seniors who intend to go to their local senior center on June 2 will need to call the day before to let them know they’re coming so they can be prepared with the right number of meals.

In the meantime, SSOBC prepares and delivers 1,200 meals every weekday to seniors in their homes.