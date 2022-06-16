BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

When Senior Services of Belmont County takes a meal to an elderly person, they also check to see how they’re doing.

And in this intense heat, that’s vital.

SSOBC Executive Director Lisa Kazmirski says the meal drivers take meals to 1,200 elderly people every weekday, and they always

Look do a “welfare check,” but it is especially important in the heat.

If they are too hot and they need a box fan, the driver goes back to the office, picks up a fan and takes it back to the person.

And if it’s still too hot, they can take them to a local cooling shelter or to one of the ten senior centers in the county.

“We encourage them to go to their senior center where it’s air conditioned, meals are served and they can play games or just sit and talk with fellow seniors,” Kazmirski said. “It helps pass the time comfortably on days like this.”