Senior Services director leaves agency but imparts one last message to the public

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Dwayne Pielech said he made it clear when he took the job in April 2020 that it was not long term, and only to help the agency through the pandemic.

Now, he’s leaving to return to business in the private sector.

As he leaves, he gives voters one piece of advice. He wants them to say yes to the levy on the ballot in November.

It’s a one-mill renewal levy that generates $2 million. He explained it won’t add anything to your taxes and it’s 40 percent of the agency’s overall budget.

It’s vital now and through the pandemic because we’re now serving 1,200 people a day, the highest number of meals we’ve ever delivered to homes on a daily basis. Our medical transportation has increased with the needs of seniors, whether it’s dialysis or other medically necessary appointments. Dwayne Pielech, Director, Senior Services of Belmont County

Pielech said those are the agency’s core services and the levy supports them. He added that for the average homeowner, the Senior Services levy costs about $50 to $60 a year.

Pielech’s last day at the agency is October 5.