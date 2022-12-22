BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Senior Services of Belmont County will be closed tomorrow, Friday, December 23, due to extreme weather predicted to hit the area.

All centers will be closed.

There will be no home-delivered meals and no medical transportation (unless you have been notified otherwise because of a life-sustaining appointment).

Office phones will not be answered, but messages will be checked periodically.

Senior Services of Belmont County wishes all of its consumers and employees a SAFE and happy holiday weekend.