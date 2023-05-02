BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – The Senior Support Fair, held every year at the Ohio Valley Mall, gave senior citizens a chance to meet with dozens of vendors in health care and related industries.

It offers information, resources, giveaways and free health screenings as well.

“It’s critically important because over the 23 years that we’ve been hosting this event, we have found that when they come to this event and they take advantage of some of the health screenings that some of our vendors provide, they have been able to save people’s lives through those health screenings for people who may be under- or uninsured and don’t have access to medical treatment.” Tate Blanchard, Coordinator, Senior Support Fair

It was originally called the Caregiver Support Fair when it started in 1999. Its purpose was to ease the stress on unpaid caregivers.

These days, it’s for the seniors themselves, as well as family members and caregivers.

Vendors this year included hospitals, home health care providers, skilled nursing facilitiues, VA health services, pharmacies and medical equipment providers.