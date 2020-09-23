Seniors get free produce even though senior centers remain closed

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Every Wednesday morning, ten white vans pull into the Belmont County Salvation Army parking lot.



Volunteers quickly load them with boxes and bags of produce—everything from pineapples and grapes to potatoes and radishes.



Then they pull out, heading back to the various senior centers throughout the county.



The centers are still closed, but they are now holding produce giveaways outside with masks and social distancing.



“They’ll be lined up waiting by the time we pull in,” noted one driver. “This means so much to them, and they’re so grateful.”



Another driver said the seniors at her center are particularly excited when there are potatoes among the produce.



“Then they say they can make vegetable soup,” she said.



Major Louis Patrick said the Salvation Army holds food giveaways for many agencies serving people in need, but he said he felt it was especially important to serve the seniors.



He said the fresh fruits and vegetables are important for their health, and they look forward to the giveaways for a little socialization as well.