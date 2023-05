BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) —

The Ohio State Highway Patrol continues to investigate a serious crash involving two ATVs that occurred in Belmont County Sunday night.

Seven people were injured, four were life flighted.

Officials say alcohol is suspected.

The crash occurred on Saffell Road at 9 p.m.

One of the two ATVs was a four-wheeler, the other a side-by-side.

