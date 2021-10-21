Severe Thunderstorms and Tornado Warnings sweep across the Ohio Valley Thursday night

(WTRF) – Severe weather rolled through the Ohio Valley this evening bringing heavy rains and tornado warnings. Jefferson County officials are checking the Mount Pleasant area where there were reports of a tornado touching down in a big field.

This band of severe weather began to move through the area around 6:00pm this evening, and produced severe thunderstorm warnings and even tornado warnings. There was some damage in Jefferson County, and there was also a tree down near G C & P Road in Ohio County.

If you see any severe weather heading your way be sure to seek shelter. Once safe if you have any photos or video send them to news@wtrf.com or our Facebook and Twitter pages.