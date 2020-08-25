Shadyside loses longtime mayor Charles “Shorty” Morgan

BELMONT COUNTY (WTRF) The village of Shadyside has lost a true public servant.
Charles “Shorty” Morgan, longtime mayor and council member, died Sunday at the age of 90.
Over the years, Morgan brought about many of the visions he had for improving the community he loved.
Morgan is survived by his wife, three children, six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
