Shadyside Police officer arrested after alleged domestic violence incident

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Officer Dan Napolitano and his girlfriend were reportedly arrested after a domestic incident Wednesday in Bellaire.





Bellaire Police confirm that both individuals were allegedly engaged in violent behavior that resulted in “bite marks and punches.”



Shadyside Police Chief Don Collette told 7News he plans to meet with the mayor and village solicitor to decide how to proceed.





Chief Collette said he is shocked and saddened with the report.



“He is an outstanding police officer,” Collette noted. “One of the best we’ve had over the years.”