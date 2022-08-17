Shadyside, OH (WTRF)-The Shadyside School District is a step closer to turning the Leona Avenue Middle School into a main facility for grades k through 12, but it won’t happen overnight.

The Shadyside School District could be seeing major renovations soon.

Superintendent John Haswell says 75% of funding from the state is already locked in for a brand-new facility. It will go in place of Leona Avenue Middle School and will house every grade in the district.

No word yet on exactly what the facility will look like, but Superintendent Haswell promises a state-of-the-art facility.

He is eager for the changes; However, there’s still a way to go.

“Just understand what I went over tonight was locking things in, it doesn’t mean overnight we’re going to have a brand-new k-12 School district. There’s still a lot of work to be done. So, don’t think that in 3 years from now, we will have a brand-new building, but it’s locked in our future.” Superintendent John Haswell, Shadyside School District

For the time being, the superintendent says the School District will transition from 3 buildings to 2 this year.

The Leona building is expected to be torn down next summer before construction begins.