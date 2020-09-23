Shadyside schools report first COVID-19 case

Belmont County

Shadyside, OH (WTRF)- The Shadyside school district has confirmed their first COVID-19 case.

The Belmont County Health Department has confirmed a positive case out of Leona Middle School.

The positive person has been isolated and currently has been in contact with 18 other people who are in quarantine.

Leona Middle School will be open as of tomorrow.

