Shadyside Schools’ start-up plans take into account that “everything could change overnight”

SHADYSIDE, Ohio (WTRF) Superintendent John Haswell says they’ve worked all summer toward a safe opening by the end of August.

Staff will start a six-day orientation August 17.

One group of students will start August 25 and 26, and a second group August 27 and 28.

Then everyone will start the school year August 31.

But Haswell cautions that the color-coded health and safety levels could change all that.

He said green means they can hold class five days a week, yellow would mean a hybrid mix of in-school and remote learning and red would mean all remote.

Haswell said masks must be worn on the buses and in the halls, but not in rooms where social distancing is possible.

He said the school system ordered Chromebooks in April, so every student has one common device in case of remote learning, but the shipment is delayed and won’t arrive until November.

At this point, he says all students do have a device, but they are not all the same.

The school’s summer work crew has built clear divider walls for all the secretaries’ desks, to protect them.

They have spent $60,000 on sanitizing products.

Every room will have a touchless sanitizer dispenser.

He says “a handful” of parents have decided to keep their children home for remote instruction, including those whose children are medically fragile.

But he says they hope to go forward under a code green and start the year carefully.