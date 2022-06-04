BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) — Now that the warm weather is hopefully here to stay, yard sale signs have started to pop up on the corner of streets everywhere.

Community members filled the sidewalks in Shadyside Saturday morning to find a good deal.

There were around 50 yard sales set up throughout the town, but one stop was more than just another sale.

The Donna Jean Memorial Yard Sale was a celebration of life.

There was music, food and decorations.

Her daughter Misty Klug says going through a loved one’s items when they pass can be extremely difficult.

But by having this sale it allows all of her mom’s favorites things to be loved and cherished forever.

My mom loved yard sales and she always wanted to find a treasure, something that she would call a treasure. Whether it was something for herself or something for someone else. So, what we really wanted to accomplish today was to have people come out and maybe they would find a treasure to take home. Whether it was something to wear, something to use or maybe just something that made them smile and we wanted them to take it home. And when they’re looking at it, remember we found that treasure at Donna Jean Yard sale. That’s what we were hoping for today. Misty Klug, Daughter

She says when her mother used to find a good yard sale, she’d give her a call and brag about all the deals she got.

She says she knows this yard sale would make her smile.