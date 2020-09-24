Shaydside Middle School COVID 19 patient is a student

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) County health officials confirm that the positive COVID 19 case is a student at Leona Avenue Middle School in Shadyside.



They say she was experiencing slight symptoms, was tested and is now in isolation at home for ten days.



Another 18 individuals from the school are now in quarantine for 14 days.



“We worked with the school to do contact tracing so anybody this person would have been involved with, we have quarantined,” said Rob Sproul, deputy health commissioner for Belmont County.

“Presently we have 18 quarantined. We’re going through the contact tracing to make sure that anybody who would have been affected is quarantined.”



The school remains open.



Superintendent John Haswell says they will remain open until a situation arises that would prompt them to close.



He says the contact tracing went smoothly because the county’s school superintendents have been meeting with health officials for the past six months, doing contingency planning.