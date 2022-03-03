BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

A bill to eliminate the training requirement in order to get a concealed carry permit in Ohio has reportedly been passed by both houses of the state legislature, and now just needs the governor’s signature.

Currently, a person must attend an eight-hour safety training course in order to get a permit.

Belmont County Sheriff Dave Lucas says they are also subject to background checks and mental health history checks.

He says that would go away if this is signed into law.

And he has some concerns about that.

He says about 3900 concealed carry permits in Ohio are revoked every year for various reasons, but that would no longer happen.

“My thing, in law enforcement, is for the safety of my officers and also the safety of the community,” Sheriff Lucas said. “So now are we going to have individuals carrying weapons without training? I would say yes. And is it going to be unsafe? I would say yes.”

Sheriff Lucas says he’s a staunch defender of the Second Amendment.

But he says this bill took away the requirement that a person with a concealed carry permit must announce that to a police officer when they’re pulled over.

Police challenged that, and got it changed somewhat.

Now the person doesn’t have to volunteer the information, but if they’re asked, they must tell the truth.