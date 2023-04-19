BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

The Belmont County Sheriff announced that charges are in place against one of the middle school juveniles involved in Monday morning’s fight on a school bus.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

And fighting is not the only issue that has arisen.

He says now one adult has also entered the picture.

Belmont County school officials praise school bus driver after he breaks up violent fight on bus

Sheriff Dave Lucas says what started as a fight went on to include threats.

“We found out that one juvenile involved in the fight, that there was a threat made later to the school,” said Sheriff Lucas. “Of the juvenile, we’re looking at an assault, and also making false alarm.”

Then an adult apparently got involved after the fight.

“The father of the child personally got involved and it was forwarded to the prosecutor in regards to aggravated menacing by the father,” said Sheriff Lucas.

He noted that video and audio showed heated violence and foul language.

“It’s very serious,” he said. “I mean even the language and everything by the child and by the father, we’re not going to tolerate.”

The sheriff said school fights are nothing new, and not always serious.

“But when you start threatening someone’s life or you’re threatening serious harm to someone, then you’re going to cross the line,” he said.

The sheriff said this rose to a level far beyond a school bus shuffle.

Sheriff Lucas said the bus driver did just what he should have done, in stopping the fight.

In fact, he said the bus driver was attacked—verbally and physically—and still managed to do a great job.