Shooting victim from Martins Ferry incident is recovering, police said

Belmont County

June 10 2021 05:00 pm

MARTINS FERRY, OHIO (WTRF) — Police Chief John McFarland tells 7News that the victim involved in the Martins Ferry shooting yesterday is recovering. 

Chief McFarland says the incident stemmed from a dispute between a property owner and a man who was doing some contracting work for him. 

The suspect is 48-year-old Timothy Damien Bradley. 

He is being charged with attempted aggravated murder. Bradley allegedly fired six shots, three of which hit the victim. 

