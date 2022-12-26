BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — As another Christmas comes and goes, many people have holiday returns, and exchanges to make.



Plus it’s a great day for sales.



Shoppers were out in full force, even with the cold temperatures, at the Ohio Valley Mall. Bath and Body Works and Victoria’s Secret are having their semi annual sale. There were other stores holding additional sales as well.

Ohio Valley Mall Marketing Director, Candi Noble-Greathouse shared a few tips while heading to the mall today.

We just ask if you have the gift receipt bring the gift receipt, if you have the regular receipt that will also help you. Be prepared for longer lines, and then the stores will try to help you find what and replace with us a different item.” Candi Noble-Greathouse – Ohio Valley Mall Marketing Director

She says this is one of the top five shopping days of the year.